GA-EP35C-DS3R (rev. 2.1)

Intel® P35 + ICH9R Chipset
 
    • Audio
      Audio
      Version
      Size
      Date
      Download
      Realtek Function driver for Realtek Azalia audio chip (Including Microsoft UAA Driver in English edition)

      OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows 7 64bit,Windows 7 32bit
      [5.10.0.6662]
      118.29 MB
      2012/10/25
      Download
      Microsoft UAA (Universal Audio Architecture) Bus driver (Full Multi-language version )

      OS: Windows XP 32bit,Windows Server 2003 32bit,Windows 2000
      [5.10.0.5010]
      29.87 MB
      2006/10/03
      Download
    • Chipset
      Chipset
      Version
      Size
      Date
      Download
      Intel INF installation

      OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows Server 2003 64bit,Windows Server 2003 32bit,Windows 7 64bit,Windows 7 32bit,Windows 2000
      [9.1.2.1007]
      1.19 MB
      2010/04/29
      Download
    • LAN
      LAN
      Version
      Size
      Date
      Download
      Realtek LAN Driver

      OS: Windows 7 64bit,Windows 7 32bit
      [7.088.0617.2014]
      3.67 MB
      2015/04/16
      Download
      Realtek LAN Driver

      OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows XP 32bit
      [5.826.0605.2014]
      3.32 MB
      2015/04/16
      Download
      Realtek Ethernet Diagnostic Utility

      OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows 7 64bit,Windows 7 32bit
      [2.0.2.1]
      4.10 MB
      2012/08/09
      Download
      Realtek LAN Driver

      OS: Windows Vista 64bit,Windows Vista 32bit
      [6.250.0908.2011]
      3.46 MB
      2011/12/21
      Download
    • SATA RAID/AHCI
      SATA RAID/AHCI
      Version
      Size
      Date
      Download
      GIGABYTE SATA2 Preinstall driver (For AHCI / RAID Mode)
      Note: Press F6 during Windows* setup to read from floppy.

      OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows 7 64bit
      [1.17.50.2]
      0.18 MB
      2009/09/29
      Download
      GIGABYTE SATA2 Preinstall driver (For AHCI / RAID Mode)
      Note: Press F6 during Windows* setup to read from floppy.

      OS: Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows 7 32bit,Windows 2000
      [1.17.50.2]
      0.18 MB
      2009/09/29
      Download
      GIGABYTE SATA2 RAID Driver

      OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows 7 64bit,Windows 7 32bit,Windows 2000
      [1.17.50.2]
      3.90 MB
      2009/09/29
      Download
      Intel SATA Preinstall driver
      (For AHCI / RAID Mode)
      Note: Press F6 during Windows setup to read from floppy.

      OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows Server 2003 64bit
      [8.9.0.1023]
      0.32 MB
      2009/08/11
      Download
      Intel SATA Preinstall driver
      (For AHCI / RAID Mode)
      Note: Press F6 during Windows setup to read from floppy.

      OS: Windows XP 32bit,Windows Server 2003 32bit
      [8.9.0.1023]
      0.30 MB
      2009/08/11
      Download
      Intel SATA RAID/AHCI Driver

      OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows Server 2003 64bit,Windows Server 2003 32bit,Windows 7 64bit,Windows 7 32bit
      [8.9.0.1023]
      13.10 MB
      2009/08/11
      Download
    • Version
      Size
      Date
      Download
      Description
      F4
      0.74 MB
      2009/06/19
      Download
      1. Support Xpress BIOS Rescue function
      F3
      0.65 MB
      2008/07/17
      Download
      1. Support DES Advanced
      2. Update CPU microcode(Support Intel Wolfdale/Yorkfield E0-stepping CPU)
      F2
      0.72 MB
      2008/01/04
      Download
      1. ADD new version super I/O code.
      2. Enhance Dynamic Energy Saver function.
      F1
      0.72 MB
      2007/12/14
      Download
      1. First Release
      Version
      Size
      Date
      Download
      Dynamic Energy Saver Advanced
      (Note) Please remove your current Dynamic Energy Saver Utility before install this.
      (Note) Support Intel X48/P45/P43/G45/G43/G41/EP35/EP31/EG31 series & GA-E7AUM-DS2H MB.


      OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows 7 64bit,Windows 7 32bit
      B10.0309.1
      7.94 MB
      2010/04/29
      Download
    • Name
      Size
      Date
      Download
      Description
      Memory Support List
      0.02 MB
      2008/01/22
      Download
    • Language
      Version
      Size
      Date
      Download
      Description
      Arabic, English, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese
      12.15 MB
      2012/08/05
      Download
      Installation Guidebook
      Czech, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish
      18.60 MB
      2012/08/05
      Download
      Installation Guidebook
      Traditional Chinese
      2101
      14.58 MB
      2007/12/31
      Download
      English
      2101
      12.55 MB
      2007/12/31
      Download
1. Due to different Linux support condition provided by chipset vendors, please download Linux driver from chipset vendors' website or 3rd party website.
2. Most hardware/software vendors may no longer offer drivers to support Win9X/ME/2000/XP SP1/SP2. If drivers are available from the vendors, we will update them on the GIGABYTE website.
Warning:
Because BIOS flashing is potentially risky, if you do not encounter problems using the current version of BIOS, it is recommended that you not flash the BIOS. To flash the BIOS, do it with caution. Inadequate BIOS flashing may result in system malfunction.


Update CPU ID/Micro codes in new BIOS means?
[1] To support new series of CPUs, or [2] To support the same CPU but with new stepping. CPU support of motherboard is consist of BIOS and hardware design, detail CPU support information please see CPU support list.
