GA-EP35C-DS3R (rev. 2.1)
Intel® P35 + ICH9R Chipset
Do you have question about our products?
Please contact our Technical Support for further assistance.
Downloads
CPU Support
Support List
Manual
FAQ
Audio
AudioVersionSizeDateDownloadRealtek Function driver for Realtek Azalia audio chip (Including Microsoft UAA Driver in English edition)
OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows 7 64bit,Windows 7 32bit[5.10.0.6662]118.29 MB2012/10/25
LAN
LANVersionSizeDateDownloadRealtek Ethernet Diagnostic Utility
OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows 7 64bit,Windows 7 32bit[2.0.2.1]4.10 MB2012/08/09
SATA RAID/AHCI
SATA RAID/AHCIVersionSizeDateDownloadGIGABYTE SATA2 Preinstall driver (For AHCI / RAID Mode)
Note: Press F6 during Windows* setup to read from floppy.
OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows 7 64bit[1.17.50.2]0.18 MB2009/09/29GIGABYTE SATA2 Preinstall driver (For AHCI / RAID Mode)
Note: Press F6 during Windows* setup to read from floppy.
OS: Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows 7 32bit,Windows 2000[1.17.50.2]0.18 MB2009/09/29GIGABYTE SATA2 RAID Driver
OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows 7 64bit,Windows 7 32bit,Windows 2000[1.17.50.2]3.90 MB2009/09/29Intel SATA Preinstall driver
(For AHCI / RAID Mode)
Note: Press F6 during Windows setup to read from floppy.
OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows Server 2003 64bit[8.9.0.1023]0.32 MB2009/08/11Intel SATA Preinstall driver
(For AHCI / RAID Mode)
Note: Press F6 during Windows setup to read from floppy.
OS: Windows XP 32bit,Windows Server 2003 32bit[8.9.0.1023]0.30 MB2009/08/11
VersionSizeDateDownloadDescriptionF30.65 MB2008/07/17
- Support DES Advanced
- Update CPU microcode(Support Intel Wolfdale/Yorkfield E0-stepping CPU)
DescriptionVersionSizeDateDownloadDynamic Energy Saver Advanced
(Note) Please remove your current Dynamic Energy Saver Utility before install this.
(Note) Support Intel X48/P45/P43/G45/G43/G41/EP35/EP31/EG31 series & GA-E7AUM-DS2H MB.
OS: Windows XP 64bit,Windows XP 32bit,Windows Vista 64bit,Windows Vista 32bit,Windows 7 64bit,Windows 7 32bitB10.0309.17.94 MB2010/04/29
Support List(+1)
LanguageVersionSizeDateDownloadDescriptionArabic, English, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese12.15 MB2012/08/05Installation GuidebookCzech, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish18.60 MB2012/08/05Installation Guidebook
Trying to press F9 key to run Xpress Recovery while BIOS POST, but still can't work. How can I get the utility working?
Windows crashes when I start Adobe Audition, Adobe Encore DVD, Adobe Premiere Elements, or Adobe Premiere Pro.
After using the program Xpress Recovery2 from the Driver CD to backup the files, when rebooting the system why won't Xpress Recovery run by pressing F9 as indicated, the only way to run Xpress Recovery2 is by inserting the Driver CD and running it off the CD?
Why did my computer show error message when I play some on-line games with GIGABYTE DES utility installed?
Why does the system pop up an UAC (User Account Control) alert window while executing Dynamic Energy Saver / Dynamic Energy Saver Advanced / Dynamic Energy Saver 2 or EasyTune6 in Windows Vista / 7?
While installing drivers from the motherboard driver CD/DVD, why does system show “Found New Hardware Wizard” or stop installing?
The audio codec used on my motherboard is ALC889A, after installing audio drivers, when trying to perform the speaker test function in Realtek audio program, why will only the front left and front right of the S/PIDIF speaker have proper audio output?
Also where can I find DTS related functions in Realtek audio program?
My operation system (OS) is Windows XP/Vista. Why does the system popup an error message "gest.exe: Entry point GetProcessImageFileNameA not found" after update DES Advanced feature?
Can I use DDR and DDR2 memory modules on this motherboard at the same time? How can I enable Dual Channel technology?
My motherboard provides Wake On LAN feature as you mentioned. But, I don't know how to enable the feature. Can you tell me?
Why is the Samsung hard disk supporting ATA133 detected as ATA100 on a ATA133-supported motherboard?
Why doesn’t the system recognize all 6 hard disks while using RAID 10 array? Instead, only 4 of them were detected.
